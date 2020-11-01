ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 1, 2020

President Trump to hold 3 events in Michigan before Election Day
President Donald Trump will hold three more events in Michigan before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In Michigan, Obama criticizes Trump in scathing, personal terms
Barack Obama is hitting President Donald Trump right where he thinks it’ll hurt most: His ego.
Campaigning for Joe Biden in Flint on Saturday, the former president painted Trump as insecure and self-absorbed, describing him as a failed president who cares more about himself than the country.
70-year-old pulled out alive in Turkey as quake toll hits 60
Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 900.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 178,180 as of Saturday, including 7,340 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update represents 3,792 new cases -- Michigan’s highest single-day total. Yesterday’s update also represents 31 additional deaths, 20 of those identified from a Vital Records review.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Rain and heavy winds with snow possible Sunday 🌬️
New Today: Wind advisory issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region
- Douglas Emhoff to campaign for Joe Biden, wife Kamala Harris in Michigan Sunday
- How falling back an hour for Daylight Saving Time can impact your health
- US judge orders USPS to speed up election ballot delivery in Detroit
- Marshalls at Westborn Mall boards its windows ahead of Election Day
- Barricaded gunman on Detroit’s east side dies after shot by police
- Consulting firm uses social media to track voters' attitudes about US candidates
- Gospel star Rance Allen dies at 71
- French Muslims, stigmatized by attacks, feel under pressure
- England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million
- Lombardi helps Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24
- COVID restrictions affect game day atmosphere at University of Michigan campus