ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

President Donald Trump tosses ball caps to supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
President Trump to hold 3 events in Michigan before Election Day

President Donald Trump will hold three more events in Michigan before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Michigan, Obama criticizes Trump in scathing, personal terms

Barack Obama is hitting President Donald Trump right where he thinks it’ll hurt most: His ego.

Campaigning for Joe Biden in Flint on Saturday, the former president painted Trump as insecure and self-absorbed, describing him as a failed president who cares more about himself than the country.

70-year-old pulled out alive in Turkey as quake toll hits 60

Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 900.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 178,180 as of Saturday, including 7,340 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 3,792 new cases -- Michigan’s highest single-day total. Yesterday’s update also represents 31 additional deaths, 20 of those identified from a Vital Records review.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Rain and heavy winds with snow possible Sunday 🌬️

New Today: Wind advisory issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region

