Detroit police seek teen who went missing after trying to get in SUV with man

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old named Triniti Johnson who was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kensington Avenue in Detroit.

The teen’s mother says her daughter walked out of the home and got into a dark colored SUV. She went outside and removed her daughter from the vehicle afterward.

The teen ran off south on Kensington toward Mack after being pulled out of the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been described as a man with a light complexion, slim, 6 feet tall and in his late teens.

This is the first time the teen has left home without permission, according to her mother.

Triniti is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. The teen was also carrying a black Steve Madden purse. She is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

