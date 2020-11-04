48ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 4, 2020

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

LIVE MAP: 2020 Michigan Election Results for Trump, Biden, US Senate race

Here is an interactive map showing Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results by Michigan county.

Michigan Election Results 2020: Tracking live updates

The latest update on races for the 2020 General Election can be found here. Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days.

State-by-state presidential race results for Nov. 3, 2020 General Election

Here we are tracking Nov. 3, 2020 General Election presidential race results for each state.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 187,995 as of Tuesday, including 7,400 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 3,106 new cases and 43 additional deaths, including 17 from a Vital Records review.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny and breezy Wednesday ahead ☀️

