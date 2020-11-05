ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 5, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Biden needs 1 more battleground state to win the White House

Five states -- Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska -- remain undecided in this 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden only needs to win one of them to defeat President Donald Trump. Biden needs six more electoral vote to bring him to 270, the number needed to secure the election.

More results from Nevada are expected today.

Michigan election updates

We learned the outcome of several key races in Michigan on Wednesday as more ballots were counted:

Trending 📈

Michigan SOS: Our website is always last place for election results to be updated

The Michigan Secretary of State Office’s website is the last place you’ll want to check for results from the Nov. 3 General Election.

That’s according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who released the following statement after concerns that her office’s election results website is not up to date and is displaying the wrong results -- the truth is it’s not up to date and it’s not expected to be:

“We only update the website when counties report their complete counts to us -- even after counting is finished in individual counties (thereby giving results) there are still administrative and procedural things they need to do before the transmission happens, so sometimes it takes some time,” Benson said in a statement to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. “This delay is no way indicative of fraud or cause for concern. We advised many journalists and the public ahead of the election that our website is always the last place for things to be updated and that they should check county websites first for more up-to-date results.”

ClickOnDetroit has the most up-to-date election results from around Metro Detroit -- and beyond -- thanks to our team of journalists gathering and confirming results from the county clerk websites. They have been working around the clock since Tuesday night keeping the results updated.

US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average, in a glimpse of the worsening crisis that lies ahead for the winner of the presidential election.

Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach, demonstrating the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day.

The total U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million. Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state.

Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers that are fueling the national trends. Texas reported 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths, and the number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records. About a third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health officials said hospitals are at a “breaking point.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 192,096 as of Wednesday, including 7,419 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 4,101 new cases and 19 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 187,995 total cases and 7,400 deaths.

Wednesday’s case count is the highest single-day total for Michigan during the pandemic. The previous high was 3,792 new cases on Oct. 31.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 8% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,389 on Tuesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 59,800 on Tuesday, its highest mark on record. More than 121,000 have recovered in Michigan.

