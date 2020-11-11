ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 11, 2020

What to know today 🌅

4 key data points that show extent of COVID outbreak in Michigan right now

All of Michigan’s key coronavirus indicators are flashing red -- and it’s showing in the rise of cases and deaths in the state.

The state has set new records in several days in the last two weeks, including on Tuesday, with a new daily one-day record for COVID-19 cases and the highest one-day death toll in several months. And it’s not even flu season yet.

The current rise in cases makes the first peak in April look like a blip on the radar. Of course, the current spike of COVID cases in Michigan is not the same as April. There are huge differences. (Read more here)

While the outbreaks are different, they’re both very dangerous, especially to those with underlying health conditions. Here’s a look at some of the key data points we’ve been tracking for months -- and where they stand right now -- read more here.

US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing. The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around.

Trending 📈

Governor shares her plans and concerns about the holiday season

Speaking to Local 4 News, Gov. Whitmer shared how the pandemic will impact her holiday season and the measures she is taking to stay safe.

“As we get ready for the holidays every one of us is going to have to have a plan and think long and hard about how we keep our families safe. I know it is hard, no one loves Thanksgiving more than I do. I love to host and have the whole family come together. We are not going to do it this year because it is just too dangerous,” said Whitmer.

Read more here.

View: CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, we review the most recent data from the state: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 223,277 as of Tuesday, including 7,724 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 6,473 new cases and 84 additional deaths, including 25 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 216,804 total cases and 7,640 deaths.

The single-day case total is Michigan’s highest since the start of the pandemic. Previously, Saturday (Nov. 7) was the highest at 6,225 new cases.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 10% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,559 on Monday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 37, the highest since early June. The state’s fatality rate is 3.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 80,200 on Monday, its highest mark on record. More than 128,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.9 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 10.1 million cases reported across the country. More than 238,200 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 50 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.26 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: