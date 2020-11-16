Grosse Pointe Park city buildings closed to slow COVID-19 spread

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – City officials announced that Grosse Pointe Park City Hall, including the Municipal Court and all other city buildings, will be closed Monday until further notice.

The city said the closures are an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Windmill Pointe Park will remain open from 7 a.m. to dusk and Patterson Park will remain open from 8 a.m. to dusk.

All city businesses that would normally be taken care of inside of City Hall can be conducted via US Mail, the brown drop-box outside of City Hall, online here, or by calling 313-822-6200 -- staff will be available to answer questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Critical services such as police, fire, emergency dispatch, water service, garbage, and recycling collection will not be impacted.

More information can be found on the Grosse Pointe Park official website here.

Michigan officials specified 17 segments of the state that will remain open during the three-week pause that includes many new restrictions due to COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included indoor dining, in-person learning for college and high schools and much more when announcing what would be shut down from Wednesday (Nov. 18) through Dec. 8.

