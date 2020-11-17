Detroit family pleads for clues in murder of beloved father

DETROIT – Jamie Tackett remembers her 42-year-old brother, Barry Herborn as being family oriented.

“He was really family oriented. He loved his family. He was goofy,” Tackett said. “He was the life of the party. He knew how to make everybody smile."

Tackett said she focuses on the good memories, her brother’s joyful personality.

“We lost a brother. We lost a dad, my mom lost a son, his wife lost a great husband. Why?” Tackett said.

Detroit police say Herborn was shot and killed on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Alcoy and East State Fair Street.

“I’m angry. I’m mad. I want to know why, how could you do that to somebody so innocent? What caused you to kill him and not allow him to come home?” Tackett said.

That’s the question on the minds of both Herborn’s cousin Christina Page and stepdaughter as well.

“Somebody knows something. Somebody knows what happened. My cousin was like a brother to me,” Page said. “What would I say to that lowlife who did this? I mean the lowlife that did this. Come out. I mean come out and say you did this."

Page is urging the person responsible to come forward.

“I just want to know why. It bothers me every single night. I have really bad anxiety. I just want to know why. I don’t think anything he could have done would have deserved that,” Paul said.

Herborn’s family said he recently lost a son, so this is the second tragedy for the family. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-UP.

