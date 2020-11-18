ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 18, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Michigan’s ‘3-week pause’ COVID restrictions go into effect today

Michigan is entering a three-week “pause” to several activities in an effort to help stop a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Under new restrictions issued Sunday evening by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), here’s what will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 until Dec. 8 in Michigan.

Note: The map above shows the entire state of Michigan under what MDHHS calls risk "Level E"

What’s closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 18:

High schools (in-person learning)

Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas,

Colleges and universities (in-person learning)

Bowling centers, ice skating rinks, indoor water parks

Work, when it can be done from home

Bingo halls, casinos, arcades

Dine-in restaurants and bars (indoor dining)

Group fitness classes

Personal services (salon, spa) that involve mask removal*

Organized sports, except professional sports and certain NCAA sports (Big Ten football, for example)

*For more information, view the MDHHS' official Gatherings and Face Mask emergency order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18, right here.

Wayne County Board of Canvassers asks Secretary of State to audit unbalanced precincts following certification approval

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously voted to certify the November election results Tuesday and asked the Michigan Secretary of State to conduct an audit of any Wayne County precincts with unexplained mismatching vote totals.

The board initially was deadlocked with a 2-2 vote. Two Republican members of the board voted not to certify and Democratic members voted to certify.

The two Republican members, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, initially did not vote to certify, saying 70% of Detroit’s absentee voter counting boards were not balanced. If the numbers don’t balance, they cannot be recounted.

Detroit had the same issue in the August primary, but the board voted to certify the results then.

Trending 📈

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

The announcement, just a week after Pfizer first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

Pfizer initially had estimated its vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, was more than 90% effective after 94 infections had been counted. With Wednesday’s announcement, the company now has accumulated 170 infections in the study -- and said only eight of them occurred in volunteers who got the actual vaccine rather than a dummy shot. One of those eight developed severe disease, the company said.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 272,034 as of Tuesday, including 8,128 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 7,458 new cases and 79 additional deaths, 24 from vital records. On Monday, the state reported 264,576 total cases and 8,049 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,825 on Monday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 55, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 3.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 117,700 on Monday, near its highest mark on record. More than 138,800 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: