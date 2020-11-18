Ypsilanti fraternal organization listed as potential coronavirus exposure site

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has listed a local fraternal organization as a potential coronavirus exposure site after a number of individuals who attended recent events tested positive for the virus.

Several events at the Ypsilanti Fraternal Order of Eagles #2250 have been associated with at least 31 confirmed COVID cases and over 40 close contact exposures among staff, members and guests, officials announced Wednesday. The events reportedly had little-to-no social distancing or face coverings worn during the events.

Anyone who visited the Ypsilanti Fraternal Order of Eagles #2250 between October 31 and November 10 should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which can develop up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Individuals who exhibit symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine while awaiting results to prevent the spread of the virus.

The facility is closed and is cooperating with the Washtenaw County Health Department, officials said. The department also says it is “investigating the possibility that positive cases tied to the Eagles outbreak visited other local and regional establishments while infectious.”

“This situation illustrates how quickly COVID-19 can spread and impact a large number of people, particularly when there are gatherings without good use of prevention measures like face coverings,” says Jimena Loveluck, health officer for Washtenaw County. “With our local cases at their highest levels since the pandemic began and hospitalizations increasing, we all must do everything we can to prevent additional spread. It’s up to us to work together to protect each other and our loved ones as well as our health care workers, public health workers and everyone serving and protecting the public.”

As of Tuesday, officials say over 7,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Washtenaw County since the pandemic struck earlier this year. On Wednesday, the state of Michigan reported a total of 277,806 COVID cases confirmed statewide and 8,190 total deaths. Wednesday’s update represents 5,772 new cases and 62 new deaths in Michigan since Tuesday.

With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new restrictive measures for restaurants, bars, high schools, colleges and more to prevent further spread of the virus. Those restrictions go into effect on Wednesday.

