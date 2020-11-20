Ferndale family prepares to become an official family unit through adoption

FERNDALE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family is preparing for an early Thanksgiving as they become an official family unit.

It has been a long eight months for the Link family of Ferndale, but the end of the road creates a heartwarming new beginning.

Michelle and Chris Link have six grown children, but they volunteered to raise two more. Through the Judson Center, they were introduced to 11-year-old Tristin and his 8-year-old brother Aiden. They came into the home as foster children, and then the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In that intensive, saturating experience together the family found love. As the two boys prepare to join the Link family, their parents are realistic about the struggles they face.

But they are ready to face the challenges head-on. Coronavirus has stopped a lot of things, but it hasn’t yet to get in the way of true love.

