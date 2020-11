DETROIT – Police are looking for Kamara Jones, a 13-year-old girl missing on Detroit’s east side.

Police said she was last seen Sunday near the intersection of Westphalia Street and Bringard Drive, just south of Eight Mile Road.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and blue gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen Kamara Jones or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

