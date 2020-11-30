Detroit police want help finding a missing 56-year-old man who left to visit friends and hasn’t been seen

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 56-year-old man.

John Smith was last seen on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Rosemary. He left his residence to visit friends and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

Smith is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and black hair that was in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a white and blue t-shirt and dark-colored pants and black and orange Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Detective unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ: More missing person coverage