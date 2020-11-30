Macomb County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to not fall for scammers demanding money or gift cards to pay off a warrant

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will never call and demand money, gift cards, Bitcoin, or Google Play cards.

If you get a call demanding any of those, or other gift cards in lieu of an arrest, you are being contacted by a scammer. Hang up and report the incident to the police.

If a person has a valid warrant and needs to post a bond they will have to go to the Sheriff’s Office and speak with a staff member in the bond office. The employee would remain in the office and not meet anywhere else in the building or in the parking lot.

The fraudulent calls might even come from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office phone number because scammers know how to make your phone think that’s where the call is coming from. It’s still a scam.

Every few weeks, we unfortunately find ourselves having to make a "beware of scams" post. We have recently taken... Posted by Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 30, 2020

