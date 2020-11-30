Morning Briefing Nov. 30, 2020: Winter weather advisory, Moderna asking regulators to OK virus shots

What to know today 🌅
🌨️ Winter weather advisory in Metro Detroit: 2-4 inches of snow expected
Several inches of snow are expected Monday into Tuesday in southeastern Michigan. The Local 4Casters say snowfall starts by late afternoon and light snow (possibly moderate at times on the far east side and parts of the Thumb) will continue into Tuesday morning, before gradually tapering off.
Trending 📈
💉 Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
AP: Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
⚠️ Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval
AP: The coronavirus vaccine inching toward approval in the U.S. is desperately anticipated by weary Americans longing for a path back to normal life. But criminals are waiting, too, ready to use that desperation to their advantage, federal investigators say.
Homeland Security investigators are working with Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other drug companies racing to complete and distribute the vaccine and treatments for the virus. The goal: to prepare for the scams that are coming, especially after the mess of criminal activity this year with phony personal protective equipment, false cures and extortion schemes.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 350,021 as of Saturday, including 9,036 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update represents 8,080 new cases and 103 additional deaths since Friday. Officials say 70 of those deaths were identified after reviewing records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the state reported 341,941 total cases and 8,933 deaths.
On Saturday, the state also reported a total of 165,269 recoveries from the coronavirus in Michigan.
The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays. The next update will take place Monday afternoon.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
More Local News Headlines 📰
- ‘We simply cannot afford to wait’ -- Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID relief plan
- Prayer vigil held for Wayne County sheriff on ventilator with COVID
- Man jumps from overpass to Lodge Freeway to escape shooting
- Michigan husband, wife die from COVID on the same day, 1 minute apart
- New lawsuit filed with Michigan Supreme Court seeks to throw out certified election results
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- Dr. Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus this winter
- Much of US experiencing ‘severe’ virus outbreaks amid ‘third COVID wave,’ researchers say
- Biden breaks foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- A look into possible contenders for Detroit Lions head coach
- Detroit Lions fans welcome change after firing of head coach, general manager
- Yzerman’s Red Wings get B+ grade in theScore’s offseason report card