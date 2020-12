DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Man shot, killed by police during shootout -- What we’ve learned

A man armed with a high-powered rifle was killed during a shootout with police after he murdered a woman over a child custody issue and fired shots into a police station, according to authorities.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed by the 28-year-old man around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Grand River and Warren avenues on Detroit’s west side.