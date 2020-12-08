GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing Grosse Pointe Woods man who was last seen leaving his parents home at 2184 Sanctuary in Rochester Hills.

Ashok Vikraman is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket and blue jeans. He has a brown mole on his nose.

He drives a red 2019 Toyota Camry with the license plate No. BU9141.

Police said he is known to have been suicidal in the past, but mentioned nothing about it before leaving his parents house. He advised his employer on Monday night via email that he was resigning.

His family has not heard from him since Sunday around 6 p.m. If you have any information call 911.

