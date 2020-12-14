Morning Briefing Dec. 14, 2020: Metro Detroit COVID vaccine rollout plan, Electoral College votes today, rare service outages for Google and YouTube

What to know today 🌅

Metro Detroit COVID vaccine rollout plan

Michigan will receive about 84,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first round. The doses are being delivered to places that are capable of storing them at extremely low temperatures -- 48 hospitals and 12 different health departments.

Electoral College votes today

Electoral College members will meet Monday in each state to cast their official ballots for president. All Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results in each state were certified by last week’s deadline. Each state now will hold its own meeting of electors on Monday. Most of them will be held at the state capital. Michigan’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the state Capitol building in Lansing.

Trending 📈

⛔ Google, YouTube hit with rare service outages

Google, YouTube and other Google services reported massive outages on Monday morning. According to DownRightNow, Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs and other Google tools were not working on Monday morning across the globe.

☀️ 🌕 Total solar eclipse crosses South America today

This year’s only total solar eclipse will cross South American countries Chile and Argentina on Monday, Dec. 14. You’ll be able to watch this live here today.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 430,780 as of Saturday, including 10,662 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 4,486 new cases and 206 additional deaths, but state officials said 176 deaths were identified during a review of vital records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. The state crossed the 10,000 mark in total deaths earlier this week.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 236,369 recoveries from the coronavirus in Michigan.

Officials no longer provide updates on statewide coronavirus data on Sundays. The next data update is expected Monday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with more than 46,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have slowed but remain high over the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning.

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna said Saturday that shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 state locations. Another 450 sites will get the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

