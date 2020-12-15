Should we scrap the Electoral College?

DETROIT – For the last 20 years, many Americans have wondered if it’s time to make a change and scrap the Electoral College.

READ: Michigan electors finalize 2020 presidential vote, sealing win for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Two candidates, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton have won the popular vote but lost the election. Michigan Electors just performed their constitutional duty on Monday in Lansing -- but even one of those electors is calling for a change.

There is growing descent for the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton, after casting her vote as a New York Elector, called to abolish the Electoral College.

She won the popular vote in 2016 to Donald Trump by more than 2 million votes but lost the Electoral College.

Professor Dave Dulio, the Director of Civic Engagement at Oakland University said the Electoral College has some benefits -- especially for smaller, less populated states.

Watch the video above for the full report.