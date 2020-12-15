Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on electoral college vote certification

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WILMINGTON, De. – Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden speaks from Wilmington, De., after the electoral college voted to make his victory in the 2020 election official.

Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

