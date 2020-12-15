30ºF

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on electoral college vote certification

Biden cleared 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize presidential victory

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WILMINGTON, De. – Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden speaks from Wilmington, De., after the electoral college voted to make his victory in the 2020 election official.

Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

