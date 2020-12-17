30ºF

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 17, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

US moves closer to authorizing second COVID vaccine, Local 4 Defenders uncover new details in plot against Gov. Whitmer

A key FDA panel is set to vote Thursday on whether to recommend the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. A favorable vote form this panel could clear the path for Moderna’s vaccine to become the second approved for use in the United States.

A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists who were angry over her coronavirus policies.

