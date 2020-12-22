Morning Briefing Dec. 22, 2020: What’s inside new COVID relief package, tracking Michigan COVID vaccine doses, updated weather forecast

What to know today 🌅

Second COVID relief package: Here’s what’s inside

The massive, year-end catchall bill Congress passed combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

Here’s a look at what’s inside (direct payments, unemployment, PPP, more).

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 463,403 as of Monday, including 11,532 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 4,551 new cases and 71 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 458,852 confirmed cases and 11,461 deaths.

Today: Michigan’s revised COVID restrictions in effect now through Jan. 15

The state’s last update on Saturday included 3,896 new cases and 187 additional deaths -- including 155 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state reported a total of 284,731 recoveries on Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 454,956 confirmed cases and 11,274 deaths.

Michigan’s 7-day average for new COVID cases declined to 3,631 as of Monday, Dec. 21. The state had a total of about 167,300 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Hospitalizations started to decline in December. As of Friday night there were 3,261 inpatients with COVID at Michigan hospitals.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 17.5 million COVID cases have been reported across the country as of Saturday. More than 315,000 have died in the U.S. from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 76 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: