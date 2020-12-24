Police search for man who tried to lure 2 children toward vehicle in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who tried to lure two children toward his vehicle in Ypsilanti, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Westmoreland Street, according to police.

The man was driving a newer model Honda CRV when he approached two children slowly in the SUV and tried to talk to them, authorities said.

When the children ignored him, he tried to gain their trust by pretending to know one of their parents and calling them over, police said.

The children continued to ignore the man and made it home, officials said. They told their parents about the incident, and their parents called police.

The driver is described as a White man in his 50s. He has an average build, prescription glasses and gray hair on the sides with a bald top of the head. The children said he was clean shaven and possibly taller.

He was wearing a baseball cap tipped back so the top of his head was visible, police said. He also had a brown jacket and a wrist brace on his left wrist.

The CRV was dark blue or black with a dirty exterior and tinted rear windows, according to authorities.

Anyone with surveillance video or information regarding the case is asked to call the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510 or the anonymous tip line at 734-292-5429.