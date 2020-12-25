24ºF

Local News

Nightside Report Dec. 24, 2020 -- Michigan members of Congress weigh in on COVID stimulus status, Wayne County canvasser says recent violent threats have her living in fear

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 5, 2020. (WDIV)

Michigan members of Congress weigh in on COVID stimulus status

DETROIT – Members of the Michigan delegation are weighing in on the stimulus stalemate.

With President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks, some democrats are finding themselves in a pretty unusual situation.

Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy weekend, snow possible for Christmas Day

There are many different ways, of course, to consider our Christmas weather. I think most people would love to look out the window and see a snow-covered ground or, at least, some nice big snowflakes gently falling. That sets a scene that would do Bing Crosby proud.

4 Fast Facts

  • A Wayne County canvasser is speaking out on Thursday after a woman from New Hampshire was charged with threatening her online. Click here to read more.
  • A young boy is spending his Christmas at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, but he’s happy to be there after receiving the Christmas gift of a lifetime. Click here to read more.
  • An off-duty Detroit police officer was injured during a shootout with a pickup truck driver who reportedly rammed into her vehicle on I-75. Click here to read more.
  • A Metro Detroit family is in shock after losing a grandfather and grandmother in a fatal stabbing Wednesday, just before Christmas. Click here to read more.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 --

Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge

