Morning Briefing Dec. 29, 2020: Bill for $2K checks moves to Senate, most-read stories of year

Fate of Trump’s $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate
President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends, but Republicans have shown little interest in boosting spending.
The outcome is highly uncertain heading into Tuesday’s session. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue. But Democrats, sharing a rare priority with Trump, have seized on the opportunity. (Read more here)
10 most-read ClickOnDetroit stories of 2020 that weren’t COVID related
2020 has been the busiest news years in recent history.
Between a global pandemic, social unrest, a major U.S. election -- and everything else happening in the world -- the news did not stop in 2020.
We’re taking a look at the most-read local stories on ClickOnDetroit this year, minus COVID-19 related coverage (because pretty much every most-read story was COVID related).
Check the list the top 10 list right here.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 480,508 as of Monday, including 12,089 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update includes 3,239 new cases and 60 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 477,269 confirmed cases and 12,029 deaths. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 318,389 recoveries from the virus.
The next update will come on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has slowed during the holiday, with more than 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the positive rate decreasing to near 8% over the last week. Hospitalizations have slowed but remain relatively high, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast: Cold, slippery Tuesday, more snow showers on the way
