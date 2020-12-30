Nightside Report Dec. 29, 2020: Treasury offers timetable on $600 stimulus payments for direct deposit, checks; Highland Park reserve officer pulled over by fake Michigan State Police trooper

Treasury offers timetable on $600 stimulus payments for direct deposit, checks
DETROIT – A second, smaller round of stimulus checks are due to most Americans after President Trump signed off on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill last weekend.
This round will be $600 -- compared to $1,200 earlier this year. A bill passed by the House on Monday could increase the payments to $2,000, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate. If it were to pass, it would be added on top of the $600 payment, as a separate payment. (You’d get another payment of $1,400).
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 483,922; Death toll now at 12,282
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan with snow, icy roads on the way
Snow will develop this evening, and perhaps even become heavy for a couple of hours. We could easily pick up an inch or a little more. Once this band of snow passes through, precipitation will lighten up a bit, and then freezing rain will move in late at night.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan State Police are investigating after a man impersonated an MSP trooper. Click here to read more.
- Southfield police Chief Elvin Barren said Fredrick Hudson did everything he could to protect his family when he was fatally shot Sunday night. Click here to read more.
- On Tuesday, the family and friends of 18-year-old Casey Lynae Willis held a vigil to honor the Wayne State University freshman who was fatally shot before 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- A Wayne County family watched their loved one die from lung disease. They hired an autopsy company for answers, but they said they never got any answers. They filed a civil suit in Wayne County District Court. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $106M relief bill, extends COVID-19 unemployment benefits through March
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $106 million relief bill and also extended COVID-19 unemployment benefits through March 2021.
Liquor licenses, permits of 5 additional Michigan businesses suspended for violating COVID order
On Tuesday, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor licenses and permits of five additional businesses. The state agency noted that the action was taken against the businesses for breaking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended COVID restrictions.
Read More
- Year End Money: Making better investments in 2021
- Timeline of how COVID trends have actually changed since Michigan issued, extended, revised order
- Safe things to do during the pandemic on New Year’s Eve in Metro Detroit