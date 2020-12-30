Nightside Report Dec. 29, 2020: Treasury offers timetable on $600 stimulus payments for direct deposit, checks; Highland Park reserve officer pulled over by fake Michigan State Police trooper

DETROIT – A second, smaller round of stimulus checks are due to most Americans after President Trump signed off on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill last weekend.

This round will be $600 -- compared to $1,200 earlier this year. A bill passed by the House on Monday could increase the payments to $2,000, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate. If it were to pass, it would be added on top of the $600 payment, as a separate payment. (You’d get another payment of $1,400).

Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan with snow, icy roads on the way

Snow will develop this evening, and perhaps even become heavy for a couple of hours. We could easily pick up an inch or a little more. Once this band of snow passes through, precipitation will lighten up a bit, and then freezing rain will move in late at night.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $106M relief bill, extends COVID-19 unemployment benefits through March

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $106 million relief bill and also extended COVID-19 unemployment benefits through March 2021.

Liquor licenses, permits of 5 additional Michigan businesses suspended for violating COVID order

On Tuesday, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor licenses and permits of five additional businesses. The state agency noted that the action was taken against the businesses for breaking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended COVID restrictions.

