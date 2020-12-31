Nightside Report Dec. 30, 2020: Gov. Whitmer signs bills allowing Michigan college athletes to make money off name, image; Warren police bust drug ring selling cocaine laced with fentanyl

Gov. Whitmer signs bills allowing college athletes in Michigan to make money off name, image, likeness
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed two bills that will allow college athletes in Michigan to make money off of their own name, image, likeness and reputation.
“For years we have all enjoyed the incredible talent of young athletes across the state. This legislation will change the lives of young men and women for years to come,” Whitmer said.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 488,144; Death toll now at 12,333
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking another winter storm
Wednesday’s weather scenario played out exactly as expected, with overnight snow roughly around an inch or a little more changing to freezing rain first thing this morning, which then changed to all rain during the morning.
Michigan could lose 1 House seat, census estimate shows
Preliminary numbers from the U.S. census indicate Michigan could lose clout in Washington, D.C. and in the Electoral College. While Michigan’s population grew about 1% since the last census in 2010, the national average for population growth was 6% this year.
Michigan State Police urge people to not drink and drive New Year’s Eve
While many people will celebrate New Year’s Eve at home this year, the roads will still be dangerous -- people may not be coming home from the bars, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be drinking or smoking. Even though bars have been closed all of December, police said people are still driving under the influence.
