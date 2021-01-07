Food truck stolen from Detroit father, owner of Jay’s Signature Food: ‘I’m just lost’

DETROIT – A Detroit entrepreneur’s dreams of growing his business disappeared on Wednesday morning.

Someone stole his new food trailer. His trailer had a full kitchen and a fridge full of food. Now Jaleel Dodson, the owner of Jay’s Signature Food, is struggling to move forward.

Dodson’s story starts six years ago when he started a website for his family’s soul food recipes.

“It started out with hot wings and took off from there. Everybody wanted the hot wings,” Dodson said.

He’d cook in his garage and sell the food through Uber, Doordash, or Grubhub. He then graduated to an ice cream truck that he’d park next to gas stations.

Last November, he purchased a new trailer. It had his name on the side and a full kitchen. He’d pull it around town on the back of a U-haul pickup truck.

The father of three said he hasn’t been able to sleep since his truck was stolen. He reached out on Facebook, asking for help.

“I’m just lost. Devastated,” he said.

He reported the theft to the Detroit Police Department who are investigating.

