Morning Briefing Jan. 9, 2021: Michigan governor calls for in-person learning to resume by March, Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing

Parents weigh in on Gov. Whitmer’s push to resume in-person in learning by March
On Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she wants in-person learning to resume by March 1. Local parents on both sides of the dispute are weighing in on the heated issue.
Beaumont website crashes due to demand for COVID-19 vaccine
Adults 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 11. For now, people will be required to have an online appointment to get a vaccine. No walk-ins will be taken. As a result of the high demand for the vaccine the website of Beaumont Health recently crashed.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
Warnings flashing, Democrats in Congress laid plans for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an “unhinged” commander in chief can’t add to the damage they say he’s inflicted or even ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 516,376 as of Friday, including 13,132 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update includes 3,625 new cases and 38 additional deaths.
The next coronavirus data update from the state is expected Saturday afternoon.
New COVID-19 cases have plateaued but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has been steady with more than 37,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the 7-day positive rate average around 9.5%. Hospitalizations continue to decline but remain relatively high, including in critical care and ventilator use.
Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,178 on Friday, slightly higher than the week before. The 7-day death average was 89 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 139,600 on Friday. More than 363,000 have recovered in Michigan.
NEW: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know today
Here’s a look at more of the data:
