Morning Briefing Jan. 12, 2021: US asking states to speed vaccine, paths you can take to get vaccine, search for missing 3-year-old girl, the case for college football playoff expansion

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

What to know today 🌅

US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose

The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”

As a result, he said, the Trump administration is now asking states to vaccinate people age 65 and over and those under 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. He said the vaccine production is such that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine can be released without jeopardizing immunization for those who got the first shot.

Paths Metro Detroit residents can take to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The first is through the health department of the county you live in. Health departments will be posting updates on their websites as vaccine arrives and appointments become available. The second path to getting a vaccine is through the major health system your doctor is affiliated with. Beaumont Health, Michigan Medicine, Henry Ford Health System and others will be reaching out to patients over 65 to begin scheduling vaccine appointments. You can also call your doctor for information, but understand that they are overwhelmed with calls right now. If you are an essential worker, there is a third potential path. Many employers are working with health departments and hospitals to set up appointments for their employees.

Deputies search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by mother

There is an ongoing search for a 3-year-old girl out of Pontiac. Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton.

Queen Norton (WDIV)

Police said she was last seen in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac. She was wearing a purple coat with fur on the hood, dark leggings, black boots and black/pink/purple stripped winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

Case for expanded college football playoff

ClickOnDetroit write Derick Hutchinson has taken a close look at the state of college football, why the playoff setup is terrible, and how it could be changed.

Read his detailed case for changing the college football playoff here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 523,618 as of Monday, including 13,401 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 4,536 new cases and 47 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 519,082 cases and 13,354 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has been steady with more than 37,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the 7-day positive rate average around 9%. Hospitalizations continue to decline but remain relatively high, including in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,071 on Monday, slightly higher than the week before. The 7-day death average was 97 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 95,100 on Monday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data: