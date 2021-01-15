Morning Briefing Jan. 15, 2021: Michigan releases preliminary COVID vaccination timeline for other phases

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss., as state medical leaders received inoculations. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Michigan releases preliminary COVID vaccination timeline for other phases

Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan recently moved into the 1B phase, which includes essential workers like teachers and opens up appointments for residents over the age of 65. Some counties have started vaccinating at this level, while some are still waiting to increase vaccine supply.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

The preliminary timeline is fluid. It states very clearly, “Dates are estimated and expected to change based on vaccine availability.” And vaccine availability is limited right now -- but it should be improving in the near future. So it would be an educated guess to assume these dates get moved up a bit. But here’s where things stand as of Jan. 15 -- view here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 531,004 as of Thursday, including 13,672 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes 2,698 new cases and 139 additional deaths, including 107 identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 528,306 cases and 13,533 deaths.

New: Michigan gives certain businesses affected by COVID-19 extra time to make tax payments

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has been steady with more than 38,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the 7-day positive rate average hovering around 8%. Hospitalizations have continued to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,796 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 94 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 102,500 on Thursday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: