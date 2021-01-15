The new way to watch: WDIV-Local 4 launches Next Gen TV

Get ready for the next big thing to hit your television screen, and it’s guaranteed to revolutionize your viewing experience.

WDIV-Local 4 has launched Next Gen TV.

This is exciting news for viewers because it will provide more stunning pictures, immersive and customizable audio, and other innovative features to get you all of the content most relevant to you, greatly enhancing services and viewership.

The internet protocol-based broadcast platform can deliver data to millions of receivers at once without bottlenecks from online traffic, and it will provide information and entertainment to TV, mobile, and other devices.

Next-Gen TV is powered by the new internet Protocol-based ATSC 3.0 standard, which allows consumers to integrate the most popular and pervasive video service -- broadcast television -- into their digital lifestyles.

More info: https://www.atsc.org/