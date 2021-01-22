Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s helping in locating 15-year-old Lanyah Brandy, who was last seen on Jan. 20.
Police said that at about 10:30 a.m., Lanyah left her home in the 19700 block of Murray Hill Street and hasn’t been seen since.
|Lanyah Brady
|Details
|Age
|15 years old
|Height
|5′3″
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Clothing
|Black jacket, green hooded sweater,
multi-colored ‘Nike’ gym shoes
|Others
|Brown eyes, black hair worn in two French braids
Police said Lanyah is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.
