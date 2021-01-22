37ºF

Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Lanyah Brandy left her home on Jan. 20

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Lanyah Brandy
Lanyah Brandy (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s helping in locating 15-year-old Lanyah Brandy, who was last seen on Jan. 20.

Police said that at about 10:30 a.m., Lanyah left her home in the 19700 block of Murray Hill Street and hasn’t been seen since.

Lanyah BradyDetails
Age15 years old
Height5′3″
Weight110 pounds
ClothingBlack jacket, green hooded sweater,
multi-colored ‘Nike’ gym shoes
OthersBrown eyes, black hair worn in two French braids

Police said Lanyah is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.

