Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s helping in locating 15-year-old Lanyah Brandy, who was last seen on Jan. 20.

Police said that at about 10:30 a.m., Lanyah left her home in the 19700 block of Murray Hill Street and hasn’t been seen since.

Lanyah Brady Details Age 15 years old Height 5′3″ Weight 110 pounds Clothing Black jacket, green hooded sweater,

multi-colored ‘Nike’ gym shoes Others Brown eyes, black hair worn in two French braids

Police said Lanyah is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.

