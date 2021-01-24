Morning Briefing Jan. 24, 2021: 6 cases of COVID variant reported in Michigan, U-M athletics paused for 2-weeks, Trump impeachment trial gets timetable

A total of six cases of a new and more contagious strain of the coronavirus have been identified in Michigan to date, according to health officials.

The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Saturday that the region has a total of five cases of the virus variant, also known as B117. One case of the strain was identified in a Wayne County man.

The University of Michigan will pause all sports for two weeks because of an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain. The university stated that several people linked to the athletic department have tested positive for the highly-contagious strain of the virus.

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8, the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.

Clouds return today with a chance of flurries and light snow. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 548,069 as of Saturday, including 14,291 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 1,601 new cases and 221 additional deaths, of which 205 deaths were identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 546,468 cases and 14,070 deaths.

The state of Michigan reported a total of 463,106 COVID-19 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average below 7%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,791 on Saturday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 74 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 70,700 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

