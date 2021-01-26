30ºF

Nightside Report Jan. 25, 2021: Novi principal writes blog addressing rumors about teachers winning Mega Millions lottery, What to know about more contagious COVID strain

DeJanay Booth

The billion dollar question: Who won the Mega Millions lottery?
Novi principal writes blog to address swirling rumors about teachers winning $1 billion Mega Millions lottery

DETROIT – It was an interesting weekend for the staff at Novi Woods Elementary School.

The phones of staff members blew up and they were getting emails and messages from several people. Some of the calls were from people they have not spoken with in decades.

Everyone had the same question about whether they had won $1 billion.

A winning ticket of the $1 billion Mega Millions lottery was sold at Kroger in Novi recently. It is the third-largest lottery prize in US history.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 551,080; Death toll now at 14,326

Metro Detroit weather: Forecasting snowfall amounts, timing for upcoming winter storm

Shovels at the ready. Another burst of accumulating snow rolls in Monday night, and temperatures aren’t getting any warmer on the other side.

  • One person died in a Harrison Township home invasion that happened early Monday afternoon, according to police. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he has a plan to clear out 2,000 alleys in the city this year. Some of the areas are so overgrown you can’t even tell there’s an alley there. Click here to read more.
  • Harbor Springs police received a bomb threat in the area of Main and State streets in Downtown Harbor Springs. Click here to read more.
  • For the second time in the span of a week, a child in Detroit found an unsecured gun in a home and accidentally pulled the trigger. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

What to know about the more contagious strain of COVID after cases confirmed in Michigan

A total of 17 cases of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 had been identified in Michigan. There have been 13 cases confirmed in Washtenaw County and four cases in Wayne County.

Michigan restaurants to reopen with curfew, other safety restrictions in place

Michigan restaurants are doing everything necessary to reopen in one week under extremely strict rules. Those strict rules include ensuring tables are six feet apart to operating under 25 percent capacity. Only six people will be allowed on each table under the new rules.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

