Nightside Report Jan. 25, 2021: Novi principal writes blog addressing rumors about teachers winning Mega Millions lottery, What to know about more contagious COVID strain

Novi principal writes blog to address swirling rumors about teachers winning $1 billion Mega Millions lottery

DETROIT – It was an interesting weekend for the staff at Novi Woods Elementary School.

The phones of staff members blew up and they were getting emails and messages from several people. Some of the calls were from people they have not spoken with in decades.

Everyone had the same question about whether they had won $1 billion.

A winning ticket of the $1 billion Mega Millions lottery was sold at Kroger in Novi recently. It is the third-largest lottery prize in US history.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Forecasting snowfall amounts, timing for upcoming winter storm

Shovels at the ready. Another burst of accumulating snow rolls in Monday night, and temperatures aren’t getting any warmer on the other side.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

What to know about the more contagious strain of COVID after cases confirmed in Michigan

A total of 17 cases of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 had been identified in Michigan. There have been 13 cases confirmed in Washtenaw County and four cases in Wayne County.

Click here to read more.

Michigan restaurants to reopen with curfew, other safety restrictions in place

Michigan restaurants are doing everything necessary to reopen in one week under extremely strict rules. Those strict rules include ensuring tables are six feet apart to operating under 25 percent capacity. Only six people will be allowed on each table under the new rules.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 --