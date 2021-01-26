Oakland County woman who dedicated her life to helping senior citizens struggles to get COVID-19 vaccination

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman has dedicated her life to helping senior citizens.

Marye Miller is the founding director of the Older Person’s Commission (OPC), she is 83 years old. She has spent her life helping anyone older than 50 years old navigate everything life throws at them.

She has been unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so her daughter, Kim Russell, has been trying to help.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Michigan has started listing local health departments accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On January 11, Michigan moved into the next phase of vaccinations, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, Gov. Whitmer said. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

