Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 27, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Man agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy in domestic terrorism plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

One of the men charged in connection with the domestic terror plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed many of the unusual and disturbing details of the scheme as part of his guilty plea.

Ty Gerard Garbin, 24, of Hartland, agreed to plead guilty to an indictment that charges him with kidnapping conspiracy. In return, Garbin has agreed to cooperate with officials as they continue investigating the case.