Nightside Report Jan. 27, 2021: Gov. Whitmer seeks common ground, virus relief in State of State, Southwest Detroit restaurant offers unique ‘luminaria’ outdoor dining experience

Michigan Gov. Whitmer seeks common ground, virus relief in State of State
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sought “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address Wednesday, calling for quick passage of a multibillion-dollar relief plan that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to Michigan schools and businesses to end the pandemic.
The spending proposal, first announced last week, was among several policy initiatives outlined in the Democrat’s third annual speech — a virtual one in which she touted residents’ grit in a crisis that has claimed thousands of lives.
“The state of our state is resilience,” the governor said.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 554,237; Death toll now at 14,411
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures expected to drop in the teens
Our coldest temperatures of the season…again… arrive tonight. And this weekend’s snowmaker has a lot in common with the one that just left us.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Throughout Metro Detroit, several restaurants have adopted igloo structures as a way to offer dining services outside amid the ban on indoor dining. But one restaurant in particular is doing things a bit differently, offering a more unique dining experience that’s specific to southwest Detroit, while still following state orders. Click here to read more.
- A new program in Detroit aims to end generational poverty by pairing children who have had adverse experiences with a paid, professional mentor for 12 years. Click here to read more.
- One Metro Detroit woman believes a distance of 20 feet may be keeping her from the opportunity to get the shot. Click here to read more.
- The human toll of the coronavirus pandemic is going to be felt for years to come and a local church is planning to honor the victims in a special way. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan GOP threatens to withhold billions in school funding over COVID precautions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to pitch a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan during Wednesday’s State of State speech that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to schools and businesses amid the crisis.
The legislature has unveiled it’s plan to combat COVID and one of the key points ties $2.1 billion in school funding to a law that would allow local health departments, not the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to make the call on whether school can resume in-person and whether high school sports can be played.
Law clinic at University of Michigan helps residents resolve unemployment claims
Close to one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, thousands of Michiganders still struggle to receive their unemployment benefits.
There’s a new way people who are battling the Unemployment Insurance Agency can get help to solve these issues.
Man agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy in domestic terrorism plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Hartland man admitted in federal court Wednesday to training and preparing other in the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Ty Gerard Garbin, 24, of Hartland, agreed to plead guilty to an indictment that charges him with kidnapping conspiracy. In return, Garbin has agreed to cooperate with officials as they continue investigating the case.