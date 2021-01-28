Nightside Report Jan. 27, 2021: Gov. Whitmer seeks common ground, virus relief in State of State, Southwest Detroit restaurant offers unique ‘luminaria’ outdoor dining experience

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer will strongly encourage all K-12 schools in Michigan to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1, 2021, as the state starts offering the coronavirus vaccine to teachers. Two education officials briefed on the governor's planned announcement spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of a Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 afternoon news conference.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

Michigan Gov. Whitmer seeks common ground, virus relief in State of State

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sought “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address Wednesday, calling for quick passage of a multibillion-dollar relief plan that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to Michigan schools and businesses to end the pandemic.

The spending proposal, first announced last week, was among several policy initiatives outlined in the Democrat’s third annual speech — a virtual one in which she touted residents’ grit in a crisis that has claimed thousands of lives.

“The state of our state is resilience,” the governor said.

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures expected to drop in the teens

Our coldest temperatures of the season…again… arrive tonight. And this weekend’s snowmaker has a lot in common with the one that just left us.

Michigan GOP threatens to withhold billions in school funding over COVID precautions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to pitch a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan during Wednesday’s State of State speech that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to schools and businesses amid the crisis.

The legislature has unveiled it’s plan to combat COVID and one of the key points ties $2.1 billion in school funding to a law that would allow local health departments, not the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to make the call on whether school can resume in-person and whether high school sports can be played.

Law clinic at University of Michigan helps residents resolve unemployment claims

Close to one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, thousands of Michiganders still struggle to receive their unemployment benefits.

There’s a new way people who are battling the Unemployment Insurance Agency can get help to solve these issues.

Man agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy in domestic terrorism plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Hartland man admitted in federal court Wednesday to training and preparing other in the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Gerard Garbin, 24, of Hartland, agreed to plead guilty to an indictment that charges him with kidnapping conspiracy. In return, Garbin has agreed to cooperate with officials as they continue investigating the case.

