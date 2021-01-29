Morning Briefing Jan. 29, 2021: 3 accused of 95 fraudulent unemployment claims, I-75 traffic backup in Oakland County, Dog mauling leaves young boy in critical condition, weekend snow update

At a time when thousands of Michiganders are struggling to secure unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three people from Metro Detroit are accused of cashing in on nearly 100 fraudulent claims in two separate schemes.

Northbound I-75 is backed up in Oakland County this morning due to a crash. It was shut down at US-24/Dixie Highway due to a crash near Grange Hall Road.

A young boy is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Longacre Street in Detroit. Detroit police said they believe the boy is 5 years old. Multiple dogs were removed from the house after the attack.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 556,109 as of Thursday, including 14,491 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes 1,872 new cases and 80 additional deaths, including 67 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 554,237 cases and 14,411 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average around 6%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,727 on Wednesday, near the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 68 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 76,800 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data: