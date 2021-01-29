Nightside Report Jan. 28, 2021: 2 polar bear cubs born, raised at Detroit Zoo for first time in years, Mott Hospital doctors weigh in on safety of returning to in-person learning

One of two polar bear cubs recently born at the Detroit Zoo. The zoo is welcoming its first two, successfully bred polar bear cubs since 2004. The cubs, unnamed as of Jan. 28, were born on Nov. 17, 2020 to 8-year-old mother Suka. Photo provided by the Detroit Zoological Society.

2 polar bear cubs born, raised at Detroit Zoo for first time in years

DETROIT – The Detroit Zoo is currently in pawsession of two adorable baby polar bears.

For the first time in nearly two decades, polar bear cubs were born and are being successfully raised at the Detroit Zoo. On Nov. 17, 2020, officials say 8-year-old mother Suka gave birth to two polar bear cubs who are now being raised at the zoo -- one by Suka, and the other by staff.

Zoo officials said the cubs, who are currently unnamed, were born in a specially-designed, private maternity den away from the other bears in the enclosure. The den is equipped with infrared video cameras that staff use to monitor the mother and cubs without disturbing them.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cold, next snow chance comes into focus

We’re stuck with the chill for awhile, and the weekend snow looks more and more likely.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Mott Hospital doctors weigh in on safety of returning to in-person learning

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal to have in-person learning available to all students in the state by March 1.

Understandably parents, teachers and students are both happy about it -- but also have concerns. Experts from the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital have weighed in on the topic.

Click here to read more.

Parents, student athletes voice concerns over high school sports pause at Lansing hearing

Michigan parents and student athletes voiced their concerns at the state Capitol Thursday, hoping to convince Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and health officials to start winter sports as soon as possible.

Ad

Late last week, Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) would be extending a pause on winter contact sports, namely hockey, wrestling and basketball, through Feb. 21 while allowing restaurants and concession in entertainment venues to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

“We’re not given any kind of hope at all, and Feb. 21 isn’t an option. We can’t do all this on Feb. 21. At that point, it’s over,” said Jayme McElvaney, director of Let Them Play Inc. in Michigan.

Click here to read more.

Michigan leaders move for sanctions against GOP attorneys in Trump election lawsuits

Democratic Michigan officials are taking action against attorneys who supported former President Donald Trump and his campaign in their effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Ad

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday filed a motion for sanctions against three Michigan attorneys and one Texas attorney who “pursued a frivolous lawsuit in an effort to disenfranchise Michigan’s voters and undermine public trust in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” according to a press release.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 --