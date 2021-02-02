Bodycam video released of suspect involved in police chase, brief standoff in Detroit

DETROIT – Local 4 has obtained police body camera video of a chase and brief standoff that happened in southwest Detroit.

The incident ended on Liddesdale Street, not far from the intersection of Fort and Schaefer streets. Police said a man found his way into a vacant home and hide out as police attempted to take him into custody.

Police said the 30-year-old man threatened himself and police while he was barricaded inside the vacant home. Police said he was originally wanted in Wyandotte for several thefts in the area. Police caught up to him and he led them on a high speed chase, police said. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a yard.

Body camera shows an officer shouting commands at the suspect. Video from inside a police SUV shows the suspect rammed into the police car several times.

“He was very adamant that he wasn’t going to be taken into custody. That police were going to have to kill him. So it was a very dangerous situation,” Com. Darin Szilagy with the Detroit Police Department said.

Ad

Police said the suspect claimed he had a gun. The man was taken into custody.

Police said drug use may have been involved.

READ: More Metro Detroit crime coverage