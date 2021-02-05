Morning Briefing Feb. 5, 2021: Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, Whitmer and GOP lawmakers at odds over state relief funds, Michigan weekend weather outlook

In this image from Senate TV, Vice President Kamala Harris sits in the chair on the Senate floor to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that paves the way for fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. (Senate TV via AP)

Let’s start Friday with an update from Washington (AP):

The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first.

Democrats in the chamber applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote at around 5:30 a.m. The action came after a grueling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.

The budget now returns to the House, where it will likely be approved again Friday to reflect the changes made by the Senate. Final passage will unlock the next phase in drafting of the virus relief bill, with the work divided among several congressional committees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., called passage of the resolution the “first big step to putting our country back on the road to recovery.”

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for unity in her State of the State address. But this week, the GOP-led state Senate has rejected appointments to various boards.

“This is one of the tools that we’re using to say ‘Governor let’s sit down, let’s have a real conversation.’ Instead of her talking at us, talk with us,” said Sen. Aric Nesbitt (R-Lawton).

Republican lawmakers do not seem to think Whitmer’s call for unity and bipartisanship is genuine and point to the governor’s volume of executive orders over the last year that the Supreme Court found were not valid. However, their Democratic colleagues think otherwise.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 565,251 as of Thursday, including 14,778 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes 1,358 new cases and 74 additional deaths, including 63 deaths identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 563,893 cases and 14,704 deaths.

The next statewide coronavirus data update is expected Friday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down to 4.7% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,306 on Thursday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 46 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 68,700 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

New: Michigan youth contact sports can resume Monday -- here are all the rules, specifics and details

