Morning Briefing Feb. 7, 2021: Local bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl, viewers guide to today’s big game, officials warn of superspreader football parties

Bars and restaurants throughout Metro Detroit are preparing for the Super Bowl that takes place today after indoor dining resumed a week ago under tight restrictions.

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers marks the biggest day of sports broadcasting for networks. Here are some things to know about the CBS coverage as well as Super Bowl-related programming on other networks.

COVID-19 has morphed into a once-in-a-century pandemic that has health officials on edge as fans congregate at parties and bars for the game. The nation’s top health officials sounded the alarm this week about the Super Bowl being a potential superspreader event, and they urged people to gather with friends over Zoom, not in crowds. More: Top health official asks Michiganders to avoid gathering for Super Bowl parties

Ad

It will remain frigid all day with temperatures in the teens.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 567,648 as of Friday, including 14,894 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 1,018 new cases and 97 additional deaths -- including 82 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 498,495 recoveries from the virus.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Feb. 7, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: