DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

After GM’s North American factories reopened in May, the company ran many of them flat-out but couldn’t make up all the lost production. As customers returned to buying again, inventory was short and GM’s U.S. sales for the year fell 12% from 2019. But because buyers bought more expensive trucks and SUVs and loaded them with options, the company was able to turn a big profit.