Morning Briefing Feb. 13, 2021: New report details call with Trump and top Republican about Capitol rioters as former president’s impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

With an impeachment vote expected Saturday afternoon a report detailing a phone call with former president Donald Trump and a top Republican about the Capitol rioters has emerged.

CNN is reporting House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called Trump while the Captiol was under attack and begged him to publicly call on the rioters to stand down.

Sources tell CNN the call turned into a shouting match with Trump saying the rioters cared more about the election than McCarthy did.

The Senate is poised to vote on holding former President Donald Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol riot.

US Senators will vote on whether to convict Trump in the impeachment trial today.

To get a conviction Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them. Currently, that appears unlikely to happen.

On Saturday, the Senate is set to meet in a rare weekend session for closing arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. It seems unlikely that the 100-member Senate will be able to mount the two-thirds vote needed to convict Trump. Acquittal could heavily influence not only Trump’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors.

It will be colder than average today with up to 3 inches of snow possible.

Love is in the air, isn’t it?

Oh, wait -- that’s just my space heater. No, wait! It’s Valentine’s Day. That’s it! It’s coming up -- and to celebrate, we wanted to share some amazing love stories from local couples.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 573,372 as of Friday, including 15,062 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 1,193 new cases and 10 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 572,179 cases and 15,052 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 990 on Thursday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 44 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 58,600 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

