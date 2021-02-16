Morning Briefing Feb. 16, 2021: Winter storm dumps snow on SE Michigan

From the Local 4Casters:

By 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, between 4 and 5 inches of snow had already accumulated, so many of us are waking up to around a half-foot of new snow on top of the 1-to-2 inches that fell Sunday night/Monday morning.

As the snow winds down, we’ll start to see some lake effect bands setting up over the Thumb today -- some of those could extend southward as far south as between M-59 and I-69, so those who get under those bands have another inch or so of snow to deal with today.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Tuesday for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

It’ll be a cold day, with highs only in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius), but a north to northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph keeping wind chills around zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday night forecast

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, which combined with the fresh snowpack and wind diminishing to under 10 mph, means that temperatures will crater. Lows will range from -1 degree (-18 degrees Celsius) in the heart of our Urban Heat Island, to -7 degrees (-22 degrees Celsius) or even a little colder in our coldest rural areas.

Wind chills overnight will average -10 to -15 degrees (-23 to -26 degrees Celsius).

There’s more snow expected toward the end of this week -- here’s the longer range forecast.

We have a list of school closures today whether its for virtual classrooms or in-person learning.

Take a look at the live traffic map -- then consider your options. If you don’t absolutely need to drive somewhere this morning, then don’t do it.

If you are driving, prepare to take it slow.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 575,489 as of Monday, including 15,158 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 1,265 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 574,224 cases and 15,150 deaths.

The state’s moving 7-day average of cases is 867 as of Monday, its lowest point since October. COVID hospitalizations also are trending lower in Michigan with just 1.69% of active cases hospitalized as of Friday, Feb. 12.

Michigan now has about 42,200 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Here’s a look at more of the data: