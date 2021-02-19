Morning Briefing Feb. 19, 2021: How Michigan gets its power, electricity

386462 18: (NO NEWSWEEK AND U.S. NEWS) A 42-inch green pipe is moved into position under an existing 26-inch pipe October 3, 2000 in Howell, Michigan, 60 miles north of Detroit. The pipeline will carry natural gas from Canada to the northeastern U.S. The demand for cleaner natural gas, estimated to be growing at 1.8% a year, is requiring more energy infrastructure to be built. At present, the U.S. has 270,000 miles of interstate gas pipelines in place. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison)

With Texas’ energy problems in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, our colleague Ken Haddad is taking a closer look at Michigan’s energy grid:

Unlike Texas, Michigan does not operate on its own, independent power grid. It is part of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) grid, but wait -- it gets more complicated.

There are two major grids in the U.S. -- the Eastern and Western Interconnection. Michigan is on the Eastern. But inside of the Eastern are regional entities. Stay with me.

Michigan is included in the regional entity ReliabilityFirst (RFC) grid. This is all part of the NERC grid.

Read the detailed report to learn all about Michigan’s energy supply here.

President Joe Biden is now scheduled to visit Michigan on Friday after his Thursday trip was postponed due to weather.

Biden is scheduled to tour the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility in Portage. It will be the president’s first visit to the state of Michigan since he was elected.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 578,091 as of Thursday, including 15,273 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes 888 new cases and 85 additional deaths, including 72 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 577,203 cases and 15,188 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Thursday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 901 on Wednesday -- near the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 28 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 43,900 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

