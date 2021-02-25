Organization coordinates blood drives in Michigan, across US amid ‘severe shortage’

DETROIT – With a pandemic and snowstorm that crippled parts of the country, there is concern of a nationwide blood shortage.

In response, a group called the WeLoveU Foundation is stepping in and organizing blood drives all across the country, including in Metro Detroit.

“This weekend, we’re trying to make our best effort to share and give life and love to our community,” said Devin Harris with the WeLoveU Foundation. “Last year, there were over 50,000 blood drives and blood donation cancellations and so, because of that, we’re in a severe blood shortage.”

Harris said the shortage was highlighted during critical times in the United States, one being the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the major things is that many people are often a little afraid to go out and donate blood due to the coronavirus situation. Either they feel like maybe their immune system may be compromised or they don’t want to gather in crowds,” Harris said.

And then there was the recent winter storm.

“One of the biggest things is that people naturally want to stay in, no one wanted to come out. We can look around and see our local populous and we know our neighbors around us need that lifesaving blood. If we can give back to our community, we’re not giving back to our community, it’s giving back to us,” said Harris.

If you would like to donate blood, the Metro Detroit blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Detroit Novi, located at 37529 Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills.

