Morning Briefing March 1, 2021: How much, who’s eligible and when to expect 3rd stimulus check

FILE - In this April 23, 2020 file photo, President Donald J.Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in San Antonio. The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. A number of people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service initially found that their economic impact payment did not make it to them directly. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Congress is expected to approve another round of stimulus checks to most Americans in March -- here’s what you need to know.

The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package early Saturday, 219-212, that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses.

Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic. Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic.

Here’s what to know about it.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 587,581 as of Saturday, including 15,522 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,156 new cases and 68 new deaths -- including 62 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state reported a total of 541,258 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported 586,425 confirmed cases, including 15,454 deaths.

State officials no longer provide coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths have slowed. Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,095 on Thursday -- an increase from last week. The 7-day death average was 28 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 30,800 on Saturday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Thursday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: