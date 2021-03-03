Morning Briefing March 3, 2021: 14 changes to Michigan’s COVID rules

Michigan announced several changes to its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, including new rules for restaurants, gyms, stadiums, retail shops and gatherings.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the revised restrictions on Tuesday.

These changes will go into effect Friday (March 5) and last until April 19.

Congress is expected to approve another round of stimulus checks to most Americans in March -- here’s what you need to know.

The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package early Saturday, 219-212, that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses.

Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic. Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 590,217 as of Tuesday, including 15,558 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,067 new cases and 24 additional deaths, including 12 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 589,150 confirmed cases, including 15,534 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths have slowed. Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations declined for several weeks and have been flat for the last week.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,107 on Monday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 22 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 32,400 on Monday -- the lowest it’s been since October. More than 541,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.2 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Monday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: