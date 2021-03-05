Morning Briefing March 5, 2021: Many Michigan COVID restrictions eased starting today

The state of Michigan is easing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in several areas including restaurants and bars.

Starting Friday, March 5, 2021:

Restaurants, bars, bowling alleys and theaters can increase to 50% capacity

Retail businesses can increase to 50% capacity

Gyms also can increase to 50% capacity

Indoor dining curfew is extended to 11 p.m.

Nursing home visitation resumes

These restrictions are scheduled to continue through at least April 19, 2021.

READ: Here are the 14 changes to Michigan’s COVID rules: Restaurants, gyms, stadiums, retail, gatherings

The Great Michigan Pizza Funeral of 1973, also known as the Great Pizza Burial, marks 48 years today -- not an important anniversary, but a great reason to tell the story.

Ad

On March 5, 1973, Mario Fabbrini, an immigrant and owner of a pizza company, held a “funeral” for about 30,000 pizzas -- ok, what? Why?

Here’s the wild story.

AP: The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber.

Democrats were hoping for Senate approval of the package before next week, in time for the House to sign off and get the measure to Biden quickly. They were encountering opposition from Republicans arguing that the measure’s massive price tag ignored promising signs that the pandemic and wounded economy were turning around.

Ad

Read more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 593,279 as of Thursday, including 15,600 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 1,526 new cases and 37 additional deaths, including 29 identified during a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 591,753 confirmed cases, including 15,563 deaths.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,113 on Wednesday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 21 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 34,900 on Wednesday -- the lowest it’s been since October. More than 541,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Wednesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: